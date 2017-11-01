Presiding Officer in MP Alice Wahome saga charged in court – ZIPO.CO.KE

Pages Navigation Menu

Presiding Officer in MP Alice Wahome saga charged in court
The Presiding Officer for Kiiri Primary School in Ithiru ward in Murang'a county has been arraigned after he awarded President Uhuru Kenyatta's votes to a competitor, Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu in the October 26 poll. The PO – John Kiguru Kamande – gave
Presiding Officer charged with awarding Uhuru's votes to another October 26 presidential candidateTUKO.CO.KE

