Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rangers to go public on Nigeria Stock Exchange – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Rangers to go public on Nigeria Stock Exchange
Vanguard
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu will soon be floated on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), an official of the Administrative Commission of Inquiry on Rangers confirmed yesterday. Based on the submissions made by the commission, the Enugu …
Rangers International FC for listing on Stock Exchange soonThe Eagle Online
Over 5000 security personnel for Nov.4 Enugu LG Polls – CP DanmalamWorldStage

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.