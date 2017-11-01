Rangers International FC unveil new Coach – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
Rangers International FC unveil new Coach
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday unveiled Gbenga Ogunbote as its new Technical Adviser, ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigerian football season. The coach, who was with Enyimba International FC of Aba in the 2016/2017 season, …
