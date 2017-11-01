Pages Navigation Menu

Rangers International FC unveil new Coach – The Eagle Online

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports


Rangers International FC unveil new Coach
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday unveiled Gbenga Ogunbote as its new Technical Adviser, ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigerian football season. The coach, who was with Enyimba International FC of Aba in the 2016/2017 season, …
