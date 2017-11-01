Raping women who wear ripped jeans is a man’s ‘national duty’ – Egyptian lawyer says

An Egyptian lawyer has sparked outrage and he revealed he believes women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped. Nabih al-Wahsh was speaking during the Infirad Show, a current affairs talk show in Egypt hosted by Saeid Hasaseen. Incredibly, Wahsh said it was part of the ‘national duty’ to rape women wearing such garments […]

The post Raping women who wear ripped jeans is a man’s ‘national duty’ – Egyptian lawyer says appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

