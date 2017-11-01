Pages Navigation Menu

Raping women who wear ripped jeans is a man’s ‘national duty’ – Egyptian lawyer says

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Egyptian lawyer has sparked outrage and he revealed he believes women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped. Nabih al-Wahsh was speaking during the Infirad Show, a current affairs talk show in Egypt hosted by Saeid Hasaseen. Incredibly, Wahsh said it was part of the ‘national duty’ to rape women wearing such garments […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

