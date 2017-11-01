Reactions to God’s plan to make Nigeria great country

I am responding to some of the reactions to last week’s column because of the caliber of the readers who had misconception on the issues discussed, and the doubt some of them had that Almighty God was the one who sent me to the unnamed northern politician I wrote about as His candidate for the 2019 presidential election. I am beginning with the comments of an Akwa Ibom State – born professor who called from Owerri on Wednesday, through phone number 080 – 3235 – 9078.

I ended my article with: “If the northern – born Muslim man Allah sent a message to responds positively and in victory does not displease the Lord as Chief Abiola did, as a servant of the Most High, I make bold to say that he would be Nigeria’s president as from May 29, 2019.”

From this statement of mine, is it not clear that the politician will only become the country’s president if he does not ignore God’s message that I conveyed to him and does what He tells him do to win the election? And that if he accepts the Lord’s message but in victory disobeys Him as Chief Moshood Abiola did in 1993, that he too would not be sworn in as president in 2019. Since this is the time of democracy, it will definitely not be through the annulment of the poll, but through incurable sickness, total paralysis or death.

Yet, the professor claimed that what I wrote was that the man God sent me to would unfailingly succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. And that he had put my article in his file waiting to see if I would be proved right. Or turn out to be a liar like a prophet who in 2002 said the Lord told him that Governor Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State would not be re – elected in 2003.

Since I did not mention the name of the person the Lord sent me to, how will the professor know if it is the politician who won the election? When it is possible that the man may even ignore Almighty God’s message. The misconception the professor has on what I wrote in simple English is why I had to pen this article to point out his mistake for anyone who misunderstood my piece, as he did, to know that he or she came to a wrong conclusion.

Now to the comments of Benin, Edo State-born Frank Aigboje (080 – 3303 – 2070) who, during our telephone discussion on Thursday that lasted 40 minutes and 31 seconds, said he doubted that the God he worships was the one who sent me to a northerner that he would succeed Buhari, who like him is a Muslim and from the same region of the country. He said the Most High is not a Lord of confusion or an unjust being who would come out to disrupt the rotation of the presidency between the North and South that in 2019 would have been on for 20 years.

He also believes that it is not possible that the Ancient of Days would anoint someone as His candidate for the 2019 poll and that person would ignore His message to him.

With regard to the first issue Frank raised, the rotation of political offices is only in the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is not in that of the country or that of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC). The president is in his first term and under the nation’s constitution he is entitled to seek re – election and have a second term if he wins. As a result, if another northerner, whether in the APC or PDP, succeeds Buhari in 2019, the region would only be having the presidency for eight years (2015 – 23), as the South did when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was Head of State from 1999 – 2007.

Consequently, the Heavenly Father would not have done anything against His order in the Holy Bible and Qur’an that people must be just and fair in all they do and also honour agreements and promises. Nor would the politician He sent me to be doing anything wrong if he wins in 2019 and again in 2023. Because he is entitled to seek re – election under the country’s constitution.

Of course, if the man is a member of the PDP, the Lord would also not have done anything against His injunction in the Holy Books on justice. This is because the South produced the country’s last President when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was in office (2010 – 15). So, it is fair and legitimate that the next president produced by the PDP should come from the North.

If the North will have the presidency for twelve years (2015 – 27), it is Jonathan southerners should blame for not allowing northerners to present PDP’s candidate for the 2011 poll, after completing the one year left in the tenure of his boss, late President Umaru Yar’Adua. Indeed, after Buhari if the north has the presidency for eight years (2019 – 27), southerners should see the situation in which they would have produced the nation’s First Citizen for 12 years from what is written in the Bible Book of Job Chapter 34 verses 10 – 12 which states: “Listen to me, you men who understand! Will Almighty God do what is wrong? He rewards people for what they do and treats them as they deserve. Almighty God does not do evil and He is never unjust to anyone. Or do Frank Aigboje and any other believer (Christian or Muslim) think otherwise?

To be continued next week Wednesday

