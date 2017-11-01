Read Nigerian Senate’s proceedings of Wednesday 1st November, 2017 – Vanguard
|
Read Nigerian Senate's proceedings of Wednesday 1st November, 2017
Vanguard
Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. NASS. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today's proceedings at 10:53am. Senator Kabir Marafa moved for the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!