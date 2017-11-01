Read Nigerian Senate’s proceedings of Wednesday 1st November, 2017

Below is the Nigerian Senate’s proceedings of Wednesday 1st November 2017.

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today’s proceedings at 10:53am.

Senator Kabir Marafa moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Tuesday, 31st of October 2017, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim seconded.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Bala Na’Allah cited order 43 and brings to the notice of the Senate the need to recognize the fact that Nigeria has moved 24 places upwards in the World Bank ease of doing business rating following a report released by the World Bank yesterday.

He added that the signing into law of two bills from the National Assembly; the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act, 2017 (otherwise known as Collateral Registry Act) and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017) improved ease of doing business rating in the country.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu congratulates the people of Nigeria stating that this incredible leap was achieved in a year as Nigeria was 171 on the index just last year and is currently 145.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu welcomes people who are present in the gallery to observe plenary.

PRESENTATION OF REPORTS

Report of the Committee on Finance by Senator John Enoh.

-That the Senate do receive the reports of the Committee on Finance on:

The Companies Income Tax Act CAP C21 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 140); The Tax Incentive Management and Transparency Bill, 2017 (SB. 331)

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi seconded that the Senate do receive the reports of the Committee on Finance on the above Bills.

The Report was laid.

Report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts on the Ogun State Development Policy Operation (DPO)

loan of US$350 million from the World Bank by Senator Shehu Sani.

-That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts on the Ogun State Development Policy Operation (DPO)

loan of US$350 million from the World Bank.

The Report is Laid.

MOTIONS

The Assent of the North East Development Commission Bill by the Leader of the Senate.

Senator Shehu Sani said the crisis in the North East threatens peace and stability of this Country.

Senator Shehu Sani said, ‘No doubt all parts of the Country require help but the North East is the most crucial.’

Senator James Manager said he is thankful for the passage of the Development Bill in the North East but something also needs to be done in the South East as all Federal roads are extremely bad and the South East also needs a Development Commission Bill.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said, ‘All Commission set up in the South South are all monumental.’

Senator Kabir Marafa added his voice by stating the current state of unrest in Zamfara State, Kebbi State and Jigawa State.

DSP, Ike Ekweremadu thanks the President, Muhammadu Buhari and hopes that this Bill translates to a better life for the people of North East.

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Polytechnic Silame, Sokoto State to provide full-time courses in technology, applied science management and other fields of studies and to make provisions for the general administration of the polytechnic and for other related matters, 2017 (SB. 406) by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report back in 2 weeks.

A Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Tax Academy in order to provide training, develop standard curriculum for continued education of tax administrators and collectors to facilitate effective service delivery and for other related matters, 2017 (SB. 330) by Senator Aliyu Abdullahi.

Senator Buhari Abdulfatai supported the bill and urges colleagues to contribute and support the bill so that we as a Nation can have rich training for our tax administrators.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said, ‘I thank all who contributed to the bill, we must strengthen all areas of revenue generation including taxation.’

A Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Tax Academy in order to provide training, develop standard curriculum for continued education of tax administrators and collectors to facilitate effective service delivery and for other related matters, 2017 (SB. 330) is read the second time.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu refers the Bill to the Committee on Finance to report back in 4 weeks.

A Bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria and for related matters, 2017 (SB. 315) by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Leader of the Senate said, ‘Agriculture is a sure gate way to diversify the economy through wealth and employment creation.’

The Deputy Senate President said, ‘I admire the intellectual input of all the contributors, I thank you all for your candid advice towards the Bill.’

A Bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria and for related matters, 2017 (SB. 315) is read the second time.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu refers the Bill to the Committee on Agriculture to report back in 4 weeks.

A Bill for an Act to amend the Legal Practitioners Act CAP C11 LFN 2004 and for other connected matters, 2017 (SB.435) by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

A Bill for an Act to amend the Legal Practitioners Act CAP C11 LFN 2004 & for other connected matters, 2017 (SB .435) is read the second time.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu refers the Bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back in 4 weeks.

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Orientation Agency Act, CAP N100 & for other connected matters, 2017 (SB. 333) by Senator Dino Melaye.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu says, ‘It is important that we amend the National Orientation Agency Act so as to address the character deficiency present in the Country.’

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Orientation Agency Act, CAP N100 & for other connected matters, 2017 (SB .333) is read the second time.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu referred the Bill to the Committee on Information and National Orientation to report back in 4 weeks.

ADJOURNMENT

The Leader of the Senate moves that other items on the Order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconds.

Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 2nd November, 2017.

