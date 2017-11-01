Pages Navigation Menu

REALISTO Announces ICO to Launch Global Crowdfunded Real Estate Investment Marketplace

Berlin, Germany — October 30, 2017 — REALISTO, a Berlin-based decentralized real estate investing marketplace, has officially announced its November 7 ICO pre-sale and November 15 ICO, which will last one month through December 15. REALISTO’s blockchain-based platform bridges the gap between real estate experts and investors by giving experts a chance to tokenize projects … Continue reading REALISTO Announces ICO to Launch Global Crowdfunded Real Estate Investment Marketplace

