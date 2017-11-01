Recession: Reps Engage Osinbajo, Udoma On Lasting Solutions

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Tactical Committee of the House of Representatives on Economic Recession will engage Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, on Legislative Economic Summit.

Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and her counterpart in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, are also expected to join the engagement.

The two-day summit with the theme: “Legislative framework for economic recovery and sustainable development,” is scheduled to hold on Monday, 6th and Tuesday, 7th November.

Speaking on the objectives of the summit, chairman, Tactical Committee, Hon Bode Ayorinde, ‎ expressed optimism that the summit will afford policy makers, members of parliament at both federal and state levels, captains of industries, academia, organised labour, civil society and non-governmental organisations opportunity to interface and proffer lasting solution to the socio-economic and infrastructural challenges facing the country.

According to Ayorinde, the Tactical Committee was constituted to amongst others, monitor various steps and policies of government; interact with various ministries and agencies relevant to overcoming the challenges and liaise with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); the CSOs and other bodies considered relevant in the bid to arrest the recession and return the economy to the path of growth and stability.