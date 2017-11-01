Reps probe alleged importation of Genetically Modified Maize by Olam Foods – Daily Trust
Reps probe alleged importation of Genetically Modified Maize by Olam Foods
Daily Trust
The House of Representatives on Wednesday queried the National Biosafety Management Agency over alleged importation of 70,000 tons of Genetically Modified maize by Olam foods. The House also directed the agency to submit the list of companies …
