Retired Nigerian soldiers protest unpaid entitlements in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Some retired officers of the Nigeria Army on Wednesday protested in Abuja, the nation’s capital, over their unpaid entitlements. The ‘old soldiers,’ believed to be in their 70s and 80s, chanted war songs at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. “We are soldiers, we fought for the nation, we are old now no pension,” the protesters could […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

