Rift Valley MPs call for peace – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Rift Valley MPs call for peace
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Legislators drawn from the Rift Valley region are calling on their supporters to maintain peace and quell rising tension along Kisumu/Kericho county common border. Speaking a day after fresh flare-ups were reported in the area, the jubilee allied MPs …
High tension along Kericho-Kisumu border after rowdy youth attack matatus
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!