Russia plan eye-popping Draw at the Kremlin

Producers of the final Draw Ceremony for 2018 World cup in Russia, have promised an eye-popping event noting that the December 1 event will serve as a peep into what the proper world cup experience will be in the former Soviet union.

The event being packaged by Channel One will be directed by Felix Mikhailov who has produced another colorful show representing the local culture welcoming the other 31 Nations that will join the Russian hosts

Mikhailov was also the creative mind behind the Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup in Saint Petersburg and the Official Draw for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 in Kazan.

“The Final Draw slogan perfectly reflects the meaning of this historic moment,” added the Chairman of the Russia 2018 Local Organising Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko. “The Final Draw is an essential, key moment in the preparations for a FIFA World Cup. Fans from all over the world cannot wait for the event that will dictate their trip to Russia, while for teams it will lay out the path to the FIFA World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium.”

One of the eight draw assistants who will hold the fate of the 32 qualified teams in their hands is FIFA World Cup ambassador and Russian football legend Nikita Simonyan. “The head coaches and supporters everywhere will be eagerly waiting to see which groups their teams land in. I’d like to wish everyone good luck,” said Simonyan when asked to comment on his role as Final Draw assistant. “The choice of the State Kremlin Palace as the location says a lot about the prestige of the World Cup and Russia’s excitement to welcome teams and fans from all over the world.

The biggest milestone ahead of the FIFA World Cup could not have found a more historic and unique venue in the host country. Built in 1961 on the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin, this concert hall is one of the best places in Russia to hold theatrical productions and concerts. Over the years, the State Kremlin Palace has welcomed global stars such as Luciano Pavarotti, James Brown, Eric Clapton, Charles Aznavour, Whitney Houston, Elton John and Sting. It is fitting therefore that it is here on the evening of 1 December that the whole world will watch the stars of football align.

