SA Designer Siya Beyile opens up on Ongoing Battle with Depression

Yes, it’s often assumed that once one is young and successful, one has absolutely no reason to worry, life is perfect, everything is fine. This is not the case. 23-year old fashion designer Siya Beyile has, on TimesLive, talked about his own battle with depression. “I have always been honest about my depression but I have […]

The post SA Designer Siya Beyile opens up on Ongoing Battle with Depression appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

