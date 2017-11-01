Scan, Pay & Go – It’s that easy! Enjoy your Favourite Movies at Genesis Cinema for just N300 with Fidelity mVisa Every Thursday from NOW till Nov. 30th

Pages Navigation Menu

Fidelity Bank is breaking new grounds with Fidelity mVisa. In addition to being a convenient, safe and quick to pay with your phone, Fidelity mVisa is fast becoming the gateway to mouth-watering deals. From now till Thursday, November 30th, 2017, you can watch your favourite movies at any Genesis Cinemas for just N300 every Thursday […]

