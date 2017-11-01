Senate mulls conference to fight cybercrime

IN ITS determined efforts to fight cyber-crime, the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology, ICT, and Cyber-crime, yesterday, announced the hosting of a national conference on ICT and cyber-crime. Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja, added that the conference which is being organised in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

