Senator appeals to FG to pay former militants

A Senstor, Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) has appealed to the executive to pay ex-militants the stipend due them. Uroghide, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, was reacting to protest by a group of ex-militants at the gate of the National Assembly earlier in the day. Uroghide, a member of the Senate Committe on Niger Delta, said the problem was not within the purview of the National Assembly but the Executive.

