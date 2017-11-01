Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven city askaris charged with violent robbery – Daily Nation

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Seven city askaris charged with violent robbery
Daily Nation
Froml left: Nairobi County askaris Bernard Maina Kogo, Peter Ndung'u Gitau and Philemon Cheburet Kimei in a Nairobi court where they were charged with robbery with violence. They denied the charge and were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each.
Seven Nairobi City askaris charged for robbery with violence while on dutyThe Standard

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.