Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SGF: You’re not a father – Ohanaeze blasts Buhari for snubbing South-east

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ohanaeze, the umbrella body of Ndigbo, has frowned at the “continued refusal” of President Muhammedu Buhari to appoint a South Easterner as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. The body said in a statement on Wednesday signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, lamented that Buhari has “failed again to play […]

SGF: You’re not a father – Ohanaeze blasts Buhari for snubbing South-east

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.