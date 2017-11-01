Pages Navigation Menu

She raps too!😍 Watch the Video for Rihanna’s collaboration on N.E.R.D’s return single “Lemons”

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

The beloved trio of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Hayley otherwise known as N.E.R.D have teamed up with none other than Rihanna for their return single “Lemon”. “Lemon” is the first piece of new music from N.E.R.D since 2014, though it has been since 2010’s “Nothing” that the group have released an album. What’s more surprising is Rihanna […]

