Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SIM registration: NCC sets up taskforce, vows to block more SIM cards

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has vowed to stop the menace of improperly registered, unregistered and pre-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards. Consequently, the commission has set up a 12-man taskforce to bring up panacea to the problem. Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, made the declaration yesterday after a […]

SIM registration: NCC sets up taskforce, vows to block more SIM cards

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.