SIM registration: NCC sets up taskforce, vows to block more SIM cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has vowed to stop the menace of improperly registered, unregistered and pre-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards. Consequently, the commission has set up a 12-man taskforce to bring up panacea to the problem. Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, made the declaration yesterday after a […]

