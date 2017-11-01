Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer, Lil Kesh Allegedly Deported From The USA – National Mirror

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


National Mirror

Singer, Lil Kesh Allegedly Deported From The USA
National Mirror
Rumor has it that Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh, was recently deported from the United States, and might not be entering the country anytime soon. Lil Kesh deported. The singer & indigenous rapper, was denied entry at
Was Lil'Kesh deported from the United States of America?Amoré (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.