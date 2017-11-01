Six central African countries seal deal on free movement – The Punch
The Punch
Six central African countries seal deal on free movement
Six countries in central and western Africa have breathed life into long-running plans to allow visa-free movement of people among their nations. At a summit in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, the countries formally declared late Tuesday that the …
CEMAC summit opens in Chad [The Morning Call]
