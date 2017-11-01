Pages Navigation Menu

Society for Family Health launched 5 New variants of Flex Condoms

Society for Family Health (SFH), Nigeria’s leading indigenous not-for-profit organization implementing programmes in reproductive health, HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment, maternal and child health in Nigeria; today launched five new variants of Flex condoms into the market. Beyond high performance, the Flex condom with new logo and distinct visual identity aims to expand the […]

