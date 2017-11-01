Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s unruly ANC branches kick off race to succeed Zuma – Daily Mail

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BizNews

South Africa's unruly ANC branches kick off race to succeed Zuma
Daily Mail
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) – South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) is holding hundreds of branch meetings as grassroots members nominate candidates to take over from President Jacob Zuma as party chief in December.
Peter Hain 'to expose' UK bank linked to Gupta transactionsTimes LIVE
Peter Hain: Let's take fight to money launderers, avoid Zupta mushroomingBizNews
New British Attack on the New Paradigm in South AfricaNews Ghana

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.