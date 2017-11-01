South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youth protest in Abuja

Prominent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone, yesterday, urged the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to remain steadfast in his fight for the enthronement of ideal democratic culture in Nigeria.

They also lauded Oyegun for playing a pivotal role in the fight against corruption.

Reacting to the attack on the person and leadership of Chief Odigie-Oyegun by some youths and their backers, the leaders described the calls for Oyegun’s resignation as puerile.

“These individuals do not mean well for the ruling party. Chief Odigie-Oyegun is on the right track. He deserves the encouragement of all,” the leaders said.

In a statement, leader of the youths, Peter Oyewole, demanded the immediate sack of Oyegun. He also accused the APC national chairman of not supporting the anti-corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

“This is a laughable accusation and shows the ignorance of those behind the protest,” the leaders said.

In a statement in Abuja, the leaders repudiated the youth protest at the National Secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

In the statement signed by the Chairman, South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the leaders applauded Oyegun for the dignity, diligence and dedication demonstrated in his duties as national chairman.

“We are in Abuja to show solidarity with Chief Odigie-Oyegun. The actions of people calling themselves Save APC Democracy Youth Vanguard deserves unequivocal condemnation,” the leaders said.

The post South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youth protest in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

