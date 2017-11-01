Pages Navigation Menu

Sports Vanguard cameraman robbed

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Sports Vanguard cameraman robbed
Vanguard
A Sports Vanguard Cameraman, Akeem Salau was last Thursday robbed of his personal effects at the Agege Stadium. Akeem who was at the stadium to cover the 2017 Obasa Schools football competition parked his vehicle at the car park inside the stadium.

