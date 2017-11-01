Sports Vanguard cameraman robbed

A Sports Vanguard Cameraman, Akeem Salau was last Thursday robbed of his personal effects at the Agege Stadium.

Akeem who was at the stadium to cover the 2017 Obasa Schools football competition parked his vehicle at the car park inside the stadium.

After the match, Akeem returned to the car to find its doors tampered with. The driver’s door was unlocked. When he opened it, he found out that N40,000(Forty thousand Naira) cash which was kept in the safe was gone, a spare camera valued at N250,000 and a laptop (LG system) valued at about N150,000 with other valuable documents were all lost to the thieves.

He reported to the Police at the Agege Police Station, where he made a statement and the case was recorded.

The post Sports Vanguard cameraman robbed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

