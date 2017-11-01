Stakeholders disagree over appointment of NFF’s technical committee chairman

Following the dissolution of all standing committees, including the technical organ by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), soccer fans have called for the return of Felix Anyansi-Agwu as head of the Technical Committee.

The NFF rose from its executive committee meeting in Abuja on Monday announcing the dissolution of all standing committees, including the Technical committee headed by Christopher Green. The NFF judicial bodies: NFF Appeal Committee and NFF Disciplinary Committee were spared.

Former coach of Julius Berber FC of Lagos and Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Godfery Esu says the NFF would be doing a great injustice to the nation’s football if it continued to rotate the chairmanship of the technical committee among ‘politicians.’

Esu stated that the leadership of Chris Green as head of the NFF Technical committee was a disaster. “Chris Green did not do well and he must not come near that position again. Most decisions he took were not good for our football. The NFF should look for an experienced coach, may by someone like Bitrus Bewanrang to head the Technical Committee. I am not also in support of Anyansi heading the position because he does not have what is required to lead the technical committee,” Esu stated.

To some football analysts, the dissolution of the technical committee may not be unconnected with the unhealthy relationship between NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Chris Green.

When Pinnick was about to submit his nomination form for a seat on the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Chris Green allegedly spearheaded a campaign of calumny against him. Things came to a dangerous point, when Green described Nigerian football as a sinking ship under the administration of Pinnick.

On daily basis, Green was at daggers-drawn with Pinnick, describing as inordinate his ambition to contest for CAF seat. Green worked with eight other Nigerians who were occupying various positions in CAF then to truncate Pinnick’s dream. They failed.

Green also accused Pinnick of placing personal ambition above that of national interest and urged him (Pinnick) to concentrate his energy in redirecting the sinking ship of Nigerian football.

Many football-loving Nigerians applauded the NFF for the dissolution of the Technical Committee, with some calling on the NFF not to re-consider any member of body (Technical committee) for any appointment in the nearest future. Some football analysts have argued that some ‘greedy’ members in the Green-led Technical committee caused some of the problems associated with Nigerian football, particularly the failure by the Super Eagles to qualify for two editions of the African Nations Cup.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

