StarTimes targets 30m-40m African subs – Advanced Television

Nov 1, 2017 in Business

StarTimes targets 30m-40m African subs
Advanced Television
China's StarTimes Group, already busy broadcasting over Africa with DTH and DTT services and with a claimed 10 million subscribers, says it seeks expanding that number to 30 million-40 million. The target was unveiled by a StarTimes' VP, Guo Ziqi, who …

