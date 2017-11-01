State capture inquiry – but on Zuma’s terms – Times LIVE
State capture inquiry – but on Zuma's terms
President Jacob Zuma says he has committed himself to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days – if former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report is set aside by the High Court. In papers filed in the …
Zuma proposes another option for state capture inquiry
Zuma asks court to set aside report
