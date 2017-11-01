Street Toolz Kick-Starts Digital Implementation of World Bank Lighting Africa Nigeria Campaign

By Etop Ekanem

Street Toolz, Nigeria’s leading interactive marketing and advertising agency, has announced that all is set for it to commence the digital implementation of the World Bank/IFC Lighting Africa project.

This follows emergence of the agency as the winner of the highly contested pitch for the digital programme partner, earlier on in the year. According to official information from Street Toolz, the campaign will compliment an integrated consumer education campaign, launched by Lighting AfricaNigeria in 2015.

Affirming the agency’s readiness to take on the digital arm of the campaign, Chief Executive Officer, Street Toolz, Semira Mammud, expressed excitement at the opportunity to be part of the behavioural change campaign that will drastically reduce fuel-based lighting, saying: “Fuel-based lighting is inferior, costly, dangerous and harsh on the environment.”

She explained that the World Bank/IFC Lighting Africa project is aimed at shaping consumer perceptions and attitudes to create a behavioural change that will lead to widespread adoption of solar lighting products.

She added: “Lighting Africa is a joint World Bank/International Finance Corporation programme, which seeks to address the problem of an estimated 1.6 billion people worldwide, who are without modern energy services for basic human needs and economic development”

Speaking on the agency’s in house talent, Chief Marketing Officer, Street Toolz, Uwem Ekanem, said: “Street Toolz is backed by a culturally and ethnically diverse team, which makes us best suited to contextualize campaign messaging to fit various targets within Nigeria’s ethnically pluralistic society.”

The agency is currently working for an array of clients and brands that include Leadway Assurance Company, Grand Cereals Limited, Sandtex Paints, Indomie Nodules, Gossy Warm Spring Water, Leadway Pensure PFA, British Council, Property Mart, Grenadines Homes, Germaine Autos and several others is a testimony to Street Toolz’s capabilities and impact in the marketing communications sector.

