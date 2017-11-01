Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Classroom, Then Takes A Selfie With His Dead Body (Photo)

A 19-year-old Moscow college student stabbed his teacher to death following a dispute in the classroom then he went on to take a selfie of himself smiling over the dead body.

The student, Andrey Emelyanenkov had a quarrel with his Basic Safety teacher, Sergey Danilov this morning.

He then waited for the school break between lessons to attack.

As soon as other students left the class, Andrey brought out the knife and launched the attack.

As the teacher lay in a pool of his blood, the unrepentant student took photos of the dead body and posted it online.

But he did not stop there. He went on to commit suicide seconds after he posted the photo.

When the police arrived, they found a knife and a chainsaw next to the bodies of Andrey and his teacher.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Loading…

Related

READ ALSO: Serious Drama as Angry Students of UNN Go Diabolic, Place 'Pot of Juju' in Front of Lecturer's Office

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.