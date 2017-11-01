Subpoena: Court Rules On Dasuki’s Move To Stay Execution Today

By KunleOlasanmi, Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja, will today rule on whether or not to stay proceedings in the trial of former publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisah Metuh.

The court is expected to rule whether to stay processing pending the outcome of appeal filed by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

The court will also rule on whether or not to stay execution on a subpoena order issued against Dasuki, compelling him to appear in court as a defense counsel in the matter.

When the case came up yesterday, counsel to Dasuki, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), told the court that his client had on October 30, filed a Motion on Notice, praying the court to adjourn further proceedings relating to the subpoena order issued on Dasuki.

Raji was of the submission that further proceedings should be adjourned pending the determination of an application filed in the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay of execution of the subpoena.

He also informed the court that his client has equally filed a motion, asking for accelerated hearing of the appeal, and had asked the Court of Appeal to give a date for hearing of the appeal.

Also during the trial yesterday, counsel to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), drew court’s attention to the fact that his client had filed an application, asking the court to set aside an order of subpoena issued on him.

Ozekhome stated that the subpoena issued against his client on October 23 was to compel him to appear in court and give evidence in the ongoing trial between the federal government and Metuh.

He however noted that in the alternative, the court should direct Metuh to deposit the sum of N1 billion to cover his client’s traveling expenses from his home town, Otueke to Abuja, to attend court proceedings.

“Metuh should, in line with Section 241(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), deposit the sum of N1billion with the court to cover the travel expenses of my client.

“This is to take care of him and his security operatives and other logistics involved in ensuring that my client appears before the court as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015”, Ozekhome stated.