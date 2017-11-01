Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sue me, I won’t apologise – Wontumi dares Kwabena Agyepong – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Sue me, I won't apologise – Wontumi dares Kwabena Agyepong
Myjoyonline.com
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman has called the bluff of suspended General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, saying he will not apologise for his comments deemed "unsavoury." Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman …
Kwabena Agyepong has clout to stop vigilantism-NPP YouthGhana News Agency
Kwabena Agyepong runs after WontumiStarr 103.5 FM
Kwabena Agyepong demands Wontumi apologises…or…Primenewsghana

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.