Sue me, I won't apologise – Wontumi dares Kwabena Agyepong
Myjoyonline.com
Sue me, I won't apologise – Wontumi dares Kwabena Agyepong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman has called the bluff of suspended General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, saying he will not apologise for his comments deemed "unsavoury." Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman …
