Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAF releases list of 30 finalists for African Player of the Year Award – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

CAF releases list of 30 finalists for African Player of the Year Award
Daily Post Nigeria
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles' Victor Moses and William Troost-Ekong among 30 finalists for the 2017 CAF African Player of the Year Award. For the player of the year award meant for African players based in the …
SuperSport & Sundowns players nominated for top African awardsEyewitness News
Liverpool's Mane, United's Bailly on African Player award shortlistESPN FC (blog)
Title-holder Mahrez excluded from CAF nomineesThe Punch
Independent Online –Goal India –Times LIVE –Capital FM Kenya
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.