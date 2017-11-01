Suspected case of Monkeypox recorded in Benue
Residents of Benue State are currently living in fear following a suspected case of monkey pox discovered on Tuesday in Gboko West area of the state. It was gathered that a 40-year-old woman was seen with symptoms of the killer disease around Agedam area in Gboko Tuesday. Confirming the development, the State Director of Public […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
