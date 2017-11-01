Suspected case of Monkeypox recorded in Benue

Residents of Benue State are currently living in fear following a suspected case of monkey pox discovered on Tuesday in Gboko West area of the state. It was gathered that a 40-year-old woman was seen with symptoms of the killer disease around Agedam area in Gboko Tuesday. Confirming the development, the State Director of Public […]

Suspected case of Monkeypox recorded in Benue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

