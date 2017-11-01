Swaziland Central Bank Governor: It’s ‘Not Wise’ to Dismiss Cryptocurrency
The central bank of Swaziland is conducting research into the local use of cryptocurrencies, its governor said last week.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!