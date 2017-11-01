Pages Navigation Menu

s*xual assault: Beverly Hills police investigating Weinstein, Toback

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Beverly Hills Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating “multiple complaints” against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback, who face numerous allegations of unwanted s*xual encounters. Accounts of abuse by Weinstein that were published last month in The New York Times and The New Yorker encouraged others to speak out, unleashing a …

