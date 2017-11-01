s*xual assault: Beverly Hills police investigating Weinstein, Toback

The Beverly Hills Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating “multiple complaints” against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback, who face numerous allegations of unwanted s*xual encounters. Accounts of abuse by Weinstein that were published last month in The New York Times and The New Yorker encouraged others to speak out, unleashing a …

The post s*xual assault: Beverly Hills police investigating Weinstein, Toback appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

