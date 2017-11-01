Tech & Gadgets : Lagos declares November 10 Black Friday

Stories by Olabisi Olaleye

Lagos State, through the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, has declared November 10, 2017, Black Friday.

Black Friday is the day after the United States holiday of Thanksgiving, regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, on which retailers make many special offers.

According to the Trade Promotions Board, the chamber considered it strategic to declare the date because visitors from all over Nigeria would converge on the Tafawa Balewa Square to transact business.

“The information about Black Friday is already out through our information channels, which include the LITF Newsletter, social media platforms and media partners.

“This is being done with the overall objective of encouraging discount sales on Friday, November 10, and possibly on Saturday 11th and Sunday, 12th November, 2017,” the agency said.

How to maximise mobile data usage

Detailed analysis of mobile data usage suggests that connectivity rates remain comparatively pricey in Nigeria.

Data has become a very vital commodity that must be efficiently maximised, especially in view of the tiered data plans currently used by service providers.

With the growing popularity of social media, we are in age of information overload; one in which content is not only king but also predominantly ubiquitous. In addition to music streaming, online videos and other activities that drain data, most smartphones are also loaded with tons of data-hungry apps.

If not checked, you might find your mobile data bills burning a huge hole in your expense sheet on a monthly basis.

Monitor your data usage

Most users live in fear of exhausting their mobile data before the expiration date, but with the help of some useful apps, you can now monitor and limit the amount of data used. The best way to save data is to be aware of the activities or applications that drain your cellular data. Most smartphones are equipped with data usage settings that enable you manage your data. Usually located in the “Settings” menu, you can set up alerts for when you exceed data usage for your most notoriously data-consuming apps.

Be wary of online video streaming

This is a known fact. But as much as we hate to admit it, the fun things consume most of your mobile data. Excessive streaming of videos, music, high quality images or GIF files, are things you need to avoid if you really want to optimise your Internet usage. While we know these things are not entirely avoidable, there are some other ways to stay entertained responsibly. If you can’t avoid the entertainment your smartphone brings, you can set the quality at lower rates or decrease resolution in the “Settings” menu of your smartphone.

Use Wi-Fi connection for updates or downloading heavy content Wi-Fi is often regarded as a blessing by most smartphone users. While access to unlimited Wi-Fi connection is still rather limited in Nigeria, there are certain locations one can count on for free Wi-Fi. One of the most sensible ways of maximising your mobile data usage is by setting up your smartphone for automatic updates only when on Wi-Fi connection. This way, one gets to save some significant volume of the data drain that comes with auto-updates. Furthermore, downloads of heavy contents such as videos, high-resolution images and music files should also be done when on a secure Wi-Fi connection.

Restrict background data

Some applications use up a lot of data even when the phone is not in use. This is a brilliant feature of the smartphone: allowing background data to keep the applications on your phone updated. However, not every app needs to stay active at all times. One can stop the constant updates by going to the “Settings option to select the app one wants restricted or simply disable background app refresh in your settings. This helps reduce data consumption and also preserves the battery of your device.

•Culled from Yudala

Despite the anxiety over cellular data, developers have made things easy and included options that make smartphone apps less demanding. A very good example is a cache, a hardware or software component that stores data so future requests for that data can be served faster. The data stored in a cache might be the result of an earlier computation, or the duplicate of data stored elsewhere These days, certain apps allow one to store data temporarily so you can cache as much content as possible. Caching is enjoyable on a Wi-Fi network which enables you enjoy preloaded content at any time, without using your cellular data.

How Nokia, TD mobile penetrated Ghana for business expansion

With a target of capturing the upwardly mobile in Ghana, TD Mobile, mobile devices distributor, has officially launched its operations in Ghana with its appointment as exclusive distributor of Nokia mobile phones in the West African country.

With this development, both companies would deepen the rate of technology diffusion and mobile penetration in Ghana.

The official launch of TD Mobile in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, is expected to lead to an astronomical rise in smartphone penetration, which currently hovers around 21 per cent in Ghana. Hopes are also high for improved access to genuine, good quality mobile devices at the right prices for the majority of Ghanaians.

Further fueling the sense of excitement was TD Mobile’s signing of a major partnership agreement with HMD Global as sole distributor of Nokia mobile devices, including the much-anticipated Nokia 8 and the re-born version of the iconic Nokia 3310, among other eye-catching models recently unveiled by the brand.

A subsidiary of ICT distribution powerhouse Technology Distributions Limited, TD Mobile will add the Nokia brand to a growing list of premium original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) represented in line with its status as the biggest mobile device distributor in the West African sub-region. Some of the major brands represented in the TD Mobile stable include Infinix, Samsung, Tecno, Lenovo, InnJoo and Transcend, among many others.

Managing director, TD Mobile, Mrs. Gozy Ijogun, said, “We are extremely delighted to extend our operations to Ghana, which remains one of the most prominent markets in the West African sub-region. We are also excited with our appointment as exclusive distributors of Nokia mobile phones in the country.

“With a predominantly youthful population, stable political system and an admirably aspirational mindset among its people, there is so much potential in Ghana. We are optimistic that, with the launch of TD Mobile and the unveiling of new lines of products and partnerships here, the rate of technology diffusion and smartphone penetration will reach unprecedented levels. The positive effects of these on the economy and the standard of living in the country are huge and we are so excited to be a part of it.”

Also speaking at the event, HMD Global’s general manager, West, East and Central Africa, Mr. Joseph Umunnakwe, expressed delight with the company’s partnership with TD Mobile, which, in his opinion, would provide more options and real value for resellers and consumers in Ghana’s mobile devices market space.

Tecno unveils Phantom 8 phone

Popular mobile brand for low and mid-end phones, Tecno, has said its goal in the next 10 years would be to offer the most influential and favorable communication devices through delivering a differentiated experience to consumers.

This was disclosed by a senior staff of Tecno, Mr Jesse Oguntimehin, during a demo of the Phantom 8, the company’s high end flagship phone in Lagos.

He explained that the ultra pixel lens in Phantom 8 was designed by Sony and the phone was built by over 1,000 engineers and 15 global bodies in the last 15 months.

On why Tecno’s popularity in Nigeria far out weighed Hong Kong, Tecno’s original base, Deputy maketing manager, Mr Attai Oguche, said that Hong Kong is still the home of Tecno, but the mobile brand actually grew in Africa and the decision to launch in Dubai was as a result of the Middle East Africa syndrome.

“We are currently in 20 countries, including Nigeria, Dubai, Sierra Leone,” he said.

He noted that Africa’s market share was 79.91 million phones shipped.

Oguche noted that the new phone has a full metal mid frame that comes in blue, black and champaign gold.

“Phantom 8 is a professional camera that comes with 64GB internal memory, full HD gutem glass, 6GB of RAM, 2.6 GHZ CPU, superior speed and performance. It has a Type Clight speed charge of 70 minutes and 40 per cent faster”.

Oguche maintained that Tecno’s global positioning is about thinking globally and acting locally.

Also, Slot’s Marketing Manager, Mr Jonathan Uzomba, revealed that Tecno phones contribute over 45 per cent to turnover, an indication that all the brands like Canon, Spark, Power and Phantoms are “doing well.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

