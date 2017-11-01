Tech hearings live-stream: How to watch Facebook, Google, and Twitter get grilled by Congress again – Fast Company
|
Fast Company
|
Tech hearings live-stream: How to watch Facebook, Google, and Twitter get grilled by Congress again
Fast Company
It's round two for the world's biggest internet companies as they face off against congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Representatives for Facebook, Google, and Twitter will testify before two separate panels today: First, the Senate Intelligence …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!