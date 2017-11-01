Teenager in court over alleged cell phone theft

A 19-year-old painter, Oladipupo Ibukun , who allegedly stole N18, 000 and a cell phone valued at N19, 000, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at 52, Orile Road, Agege, a Lagos suburb, is standing trial on a -two -count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told the court that the offences were committed on Oct. 22 at Agbotikuyo Street, Agege, Lagos.

Egunjobi said that the defendant and one other now at large, ambushed the complainant, Mr Seyi Odetunji on his way back from work and collected his mobile phone valued at N19, 000 and N18, 000 cash.

He added that the complainant pursued the defendant, and with the help of passers-by, he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate Mrs O. I. Raji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 10 for mention.

NAN

The post Teenager in court over alleged cell phone theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

