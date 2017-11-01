Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teenager lands modelling contract after single photo catapults her to Instagram fame – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Teenager lands modelling contract after single photo catapults her to Instagram fame
Telegraph.co.uk
A US teenager has been given a contract with a global modelling agency, which has worked with celebrities such as Lana Del Rey and Rita Ora, after a single Instagram photo propelled her to prominence. Anok Yai wasn't even a fan of the photo, taken at a …
Video: Learn How to Make Refreshing Zobo with This Easy RecipeOkayafrica
Teenager Lands Modeling Contract Thanks To One Instagram PhotoELLE UK

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.