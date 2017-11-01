The 20 best Prem shot conversion percentages from outside the box since August 2012 – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
The 20 best Prem shot conversion percentages from outside the box since August 2012
Daily Star
WHICH Premier League players have the best shot conversion percentage from outside the box since August 2012? 0. By Ollie Salt / Published 1st November 2017. Top 20 Premier League shot conversion percentages from outside the box since August …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!