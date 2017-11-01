The Fierce Urgency of Now! Obama Foundation kicks off first Summit in Chicago

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle kicked off, on Monday, October 31st, the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The Obama Foundation Summit is a 2-day gathering of about 500 civic leaders from around the world. Held at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place in Chicago, speakers touch on ideas on how to create lasting change […]

The post The Fierce Urgency of Now! Obama Foundation kicks off first Summit in Chicago appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

