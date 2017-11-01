Pages Navigation Menu

The Fierce Urgency of Now! Obama Foundation kicks off first Summit in Chicago

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle kicked off, on Monday, October 31st, the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The Obama Foundation Summit is a 2-day gathering of about 500 civic leaders from around the world. Held at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place in Chicago, speakers touch on ideas on how to create lasting change […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

