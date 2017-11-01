The Japanese Killing Spree That Lasted Two Months

Things might be getting really bad around here, but over in Japan a man has allegedly hacked to death nine victims over the past two months.

Although the country enjoys ridiculously low crime rates, police were led to 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi’s apartment while investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman, reports The Guardian.

The woman had tweeted:

“I’m looking for someone to die with me.”

After her disappearance, her brother managed to hack into her Twitter account and noticed a suspicious handle.

Tweeting out the handle and the fact that his sister had disappeared, one of his female followers told him that she recognised the Twitter handle.

Then, in an effort to find his sister, a plan was made involving the female follower, the police and Shiraishi:

The woman managed to convince Shiraishi to come to a train station, where investigators waited and followed him to his house, media say. Immediately after he returned to his apartment, police knocked on the door and found a white bag belonging to the missing sister, the Yomiuri said. “When investigators asked the whereabouts of the sister, Shiraishi said ‘inside the cooler’, pointing at it,” the Yomiuri said.

Shiraishi’s flat is situated in Zama, a southwestern suburban of Tokyo. He had moved in on August 22.

Soon after, he began tweeting his victims, saying that he would help with their suicide plans:

Shiraishi has reportedly told police that four of his victims were teenagers, four others were about 20 years old and the other was in his or her late 20s. There were eight female victims and one male.

Killing them on the day he met them, police found “nine dismembered corpses rotting in his house”:

[He] reportedly confessed to hacking the flesh off the bodies and throwing it out with the trash, then sprinkling cat litter over the remains in an effort to cover up the evidence. In all, 240 pieces of bone belonging to nine people, including heads and limbs, were discovered inside coolers and toolboxes at his apartment, the Tokyo Shimbun said. Shiraishi told police he killed his first victim, a female acquaintance, shortly after moving there, and spent three days dismembering her body, the Yomiuri Shimbun said. He then killed her boyfriend who asked about his missing girlfriend, the Yomiuri said, citing unnamed police sources.

Motive for the killings is not yet known, but Shiraishi has been charged with improper disposal of one body.

Not a good look for Twitter, hey?

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

