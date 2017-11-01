Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘The Lost Cafe’ premieres at AFRIFF — and other highlights of Day 1 – TheCable

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

'The Lost Cafe' premieres at AFRIFF — and other highlights of Day 1
TheCable
Kenneth Gyang's new film, 'The Lost Café', on Monday premiered at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos. The movie is a collaboration between Nigeria and Norway, starring Tunde Aladese and Ann Njemanze, among others.
Nigeria: Omotola, Genevieve Nnaji, Others Missing At Afriff 2017 Opening CeremonyAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.