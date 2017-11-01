The ressurection? Daddy Frreze’s Instagram account is back people – Amoré (press release) (blog)
|
|
The ressurection? Daddy Frreze's Instagram account is back people
Our quiet Sunday was interrupted by Daddy Freeze and The House on the Rock drama. The story got juicier when Freeze's Instagram account was taken down. And trusting Daddy Freeze's pettiness, he accused Nigerian Pastors of hacking his account.
