These 14 elite athletes are vegan — here’s what made them switch their diet – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
These 14 elite athletes are vegan — here's what made them switch their diet
Business Insider
Improving everything from cholesterol and heart rate to concentration and a solid night's sleep, there seem to be plenty of health benefits to ditching dairy, meat, and eggs. However, one thing that many people worry about when going vegan is getting …
World Vegan Day 2017
Veganism didn't work for me – and we need to stop pretending it's a healthy cure-all
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!