Those responsible for Ozubulu massacre are in South African prison – Police

Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, on Wednesday said those responsible for the church attack in Ozubulu in Anambra State have been identified.

He gave their names as Prince Charles Obi a.k.a Gozila and Dickson Nwodi.

He added that they were both serving murder sentences in South African prisons.

Umar disclosed this during a press briefing at Amawbia near Awka.

He said Obi and Nwodi, who hailed from Nnobi and Oba communities of Anambra, had mandated one Quintus Anayo, also based in South Africa, to inform Ozubulu elders that they were behind the invasion.

He said that already police had established contact with Interpol on the need to extradite the suspects from South Africa to Nigeria.

He said that police in the state were already intensifying arrangements to arraign the three suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killings within the week.

Read » Those responsible for Ozubulu massacre are in South African prison – Police on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

